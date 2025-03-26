Confederacy of dunces
The Signal group chat attack plans, in full — The Atlantic
Hegseth, Gabbard Waltz all have passwords and account info available online — Der Spiegel
Mike Waltz left his Venmo friends list public — Wired
Gabbard, Ratcliffe face fresh questions from House on Yemen war chats — Washington Post
The leak could have endangered national security — New York Times
Deportation station
Bernie Sanders: still wrong about borders — Carl Beijer
New Trump demand to colleges: Name protesters — and their nationalities — Washington Post
DHS detains grad student who advocated for Palestine and the "humanity of all people" — Salon
Rally planned in support for this evening — WBUR
Deportation state of play — Intelligencer
Plus:
Bernia and AOC hit the road — Politico
RFK and the MAHA mamas — Salon
Dr. Oz vs Medicaid — TruthDig
Corporate America told itself lies about Trump — Splinter
Vance cancels all public events in Greenland trip — NPR
