Confederacy of dunces

The Signal group chat attack plans, in full — The Atlantic

Hegseth, Gabbard Waltz all have passwords and account info available online — Der Spiegel

Mike Waltz left his Venmo friends list public — Wired

Gabbard, Ratcliffe face fresh questions from House on Yemen war chats — Washington Post

The leak could have endangered national security — New York Times

Deportation station

Bernie Sanders: still wrong about borders — Carl Beijer

New Trump demand to colleges: Name protesters — and their nationalities — Washington Post

DHS detains grad student who advocated for Palestine and the "humanity of all people" — Salon

Rally planned in support for this evening — WBUR

Deportation state of play — Intelligencer

Plus:

Bernia and AOC hit the road — Politico

RFK and the MAHA mamas — Salon

Dr. Oz vs Medicaid — TruthDig

Corporate America told itself lies about Trump — Splinter

Vance cancels all public events in Greenland trip — NPR