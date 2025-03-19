Blogroll for Wednesday, March 19, 2025
It's all bad, it's just all pretty bad
Musk hustle continues
DOJ seeks five years for destruction of Teslas — The Appeal
Tesla investor demands Musk step down — Alternet
Twitter value goes up to $44 billion as investors move debt around — The Guardian
Austerity rebrands as DOGE — Disconnect
Musk goes after Delaware — More Perfect Union
State by state hell
SCOTUS hears challenge to conversion therapy — TruthDig
Texas goes after abortion providers — The Intercept
Chicago prosecutor lets cops file charges without review — Bolts Magazine
Arkansas Republicans go after gender neutral… haircuts? — LGBTQ Nation
Dem disarray
Dems make demands of Schumer — Axios
And they vent about Schumer — Axios
Remember “The Resistance”? — Taylor Lorenz
JB Pritzker gets pissed — Salon
Plus:
Facial recognition company Clearview attempted to buy Social Security numbers and mugshots for its database — 404 Media
Trump v healthcare quality — Off Message
Living paycheck to paycheck — People’s Policy Project
GOP attack on Social Security targets retirees of color — Mother Jones
SCOTUS can’t manage Trump — Salon