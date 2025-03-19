Musk hustle continues

DOJ seeks five years for destruction of Teslas — The Appeal

Tesla investor demands Musk step down — Alternet

Twitter value goes up to $44 billion as investors move debt around — The Guardian

Austerity rebrands as DOGE — Disconnect

Musk goes after Delaware — More Perfect Union

State by state hell

SCOTUS hears challenge to conversion therapy — TruthDig

Texas goes after abortion providers — The Intercept

Chicago prosecutor lets cops file charges without review — Bolts Magazine

Arkansas Republicans go after gender neutral… haircuts? — LGBTQ Nation

Dem disarray

Dems make demands of Schumer — Axios

And they vent about Schumer — Axios

Remember “The Resistance”? — Taylor Lorenz

JB Pritzker gets pissed — Salon

Plus:

Facial recognition company Clearview attempted to buy Social Security numbers and mugshots for its database — 404 Media

Trump v healthcare quality — Off Message

Living paycheck to paycheck — People’s Policy Project

GOP attack on Social Security targets retirees of color — Mother Jones

SCOTUS can’t manage Trump — Salon