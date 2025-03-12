Blogroll for Wednesday, March 12, 2025
GOP attack school, Trump attacks everyone, economic doom on the horizon?
GOP aiming at schools, children
West Virginia GOP lawmakers pass bill allowing child genital exams without parental consent — LGBTQ Nation
Trump vs Maine — ProPublica
Here’s who is opposing school vouchers, and it’s not who you think — In These Times
Arizona GOP wants chaplains in public schools — AZ Mirror
Mahmoud Khalil detention crisis
Mahmoud Khalil’s detention is a terrifying moment — Law Dork
Trump wants to deport foreign students like me — Al Jazeera
Inside ICE’s attack on free speech — New York Times
14 House Dems demanded Mahmoud Khalil’s release. Where are the others? — The Nation
The war on climate action
FBI going after climate groups — New Republic
Bill Gates is done giving money to climate efforts — Heat Map
Say hello to economic catastrophe
JP Morgan chief economist gives US recession 40% chance — USA Today
Trump’s handling of the economy is unpopular: poll — CNN
Plus:
Time for Senate Dems to stand up to Trump — MSNBC
Whatever the crisis, this is a pivot point — New York Times
DOGE AI use draws scrutiny from Dems — Wired
VA office investigating care is “liquidated” — ProPublica
Trump administration halts $1 billion program that keeps affordable housing livable — AP
RFK’s daughter joins OMB — Real Clear Politics
Ayo Edebiri got ‘death threats’ after Elon Musk shared fake news report — Variety
ICE contractor monitoring 200+ sites — 404 Media
Trump starts a fight with Irish Taoiseach — Irish Times
Tesla owners try to disguise their cars — Rolling Stone
The working class is paying to insure beach mansions — Lever News
NPR urged anchor to avoid upcoming Pride event — Semafor
