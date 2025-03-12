GOP aiming at schools, children

West Virginia GOP lawmakers pass bill allowing child genital exams without parental consent — LGBTQ Nation

Trump vs Maine — ProPublica

Here’s who is opposing school vouchers, and it’s not who you think — In These Times

Arizona GOP wants chaplains in public schools — AZ Mirror

Mahmoud Khalil detention crisis

Mahmoud Khalil’s detention is a terrifying moment — Law Dork

Trump wants to deport foreign students like me — Al Jazeera

Inside ICE’s attack on free speech — New York Times

14 House Dems demanded Mahmoud Khalil’s release. Where are the others? — The Nation

The war on climate action

FBI going after climate groups — New Republic

Bill Gates is done giving money to climate efforts — Heat Map

Say hello to economic catastrophe

JP Morgan chief economist gives US recession 40% chance — USA Today

Trump’s handling of the economy is unpopular: poll — CNN

Plus:

Time for Senate Dems to stand up to Trump — MSNBC

Whatever the crisis, this is a pivot point — New York Times

DOGE AI use draws scrutiny from Dems — Wired

VA office investigating care is “liquidated” — ProPublica

Trump administration halts $1 billion program that keeps affordable housing livable — AP

RFK’s daughter joins OMB — Real Clear Politics

Ayo Edebiri got ‘death threats’ after Elon Musk shared fake news report — Variety

ICE contractor monitoring 200+ sites — 404 Media

Trump starts a fight with Irish Taoiseach — Irish Times

Tesla owners try to disguise their cars — Rolling Stone

The working class is paying to insure beach mansions — Lever News

NPR urged anchor to avoid upcoming Pride event — Semafor

I’m trying to bring back the blogroll, especially at a time when it’s harder and harder to find information. Social media isn’t a reliable link aggregator, reddit is hit or miss. This is an attempt to provide a progressive spin on what’s happening.

