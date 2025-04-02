Trump levies tariffs in attempt to destroy global economy

Overwhelmingly brutal tariffs sink markets — Bloomberg

Trump tried to limit GOP defections on Canada tariff vote — Wall Street Journal

New Yorkers feel they were “lied to” about economy under Trump — The Guardian

Elon Musk has a bad day

Tesla sales in freefall — The Verge

Worst decline in company history — CNN

Democrats win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat — Bolts Magazine

Musk’s Wisconsin bribery backfires — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

And it gets worse

Trump tells grateful nation Musk will leave White House soon — Politico

Musk mocked for losing his access — Alternet

Musk bashing—it works! — Intelligencer

Plus:

Two NC State students leave after visas revoked — The News & Observer

Digital inclusion under threat thanks to Trump and Musk — NDIA

Ex-NYC Councilman arrested with child porn (yes of course he’s a Republican) — New York Post

Target anti-DEI policies still hurting traffic — Fortune

Signal and the federal government — Politico

Free speech warriors and Dems silent on Trump attacks on dissidents — In These Times

Arizona college students sue to stop Trump — Salon

In new legal filings, US officials defend detention of Tufts PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk — Boston Globe

A freed Adams reviles the “Deep State” — Politico