Blogroll for Wednesday, April 2, 2025
More like a mid depression—nothing great.
Trump levies tariffs in attempt to destroy global economy
Overwhelmingly brutal tariffs sink markets — Bloomberg
Trump tried to limit GOP defections on Canada tariff vote — Wall Street Journal
New Yorkers feel they were “lied to” about economy under Trump — The Guardian
Elon Musk has a bad day
Tesla sales in freefall — The Verge
Worst decline in company history — CNN
Democrats win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat — Bolts Magazine
Musk’s Wisconsin bribery backfires — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
And it gets worse
Trump tells grateful nation Musk will leave White House soon — Politico
Musk mocked for losing his access — Alternet
Musk bashing—it works! — Intelligencer
Plus:
Two NC State students leave after visas revoked — The News & Observer
Digital inclusion under threat thanks to Trump and Musk — NDIA
Ex-NYC Councilman arrested with child porn (yes of course he’s a Republican) — New York Post
Target anti-DEI policies still hurting traffic — Fortune
Signal and the federal government — Politico
Free speech warriors and Dems silent on Trump attacks on dissidents — In These Times
Arizona college students sue to stop Trump — Salon
In new legal filings, US officials defend detention of Tufts PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk — Boston Globe
A freed Adams reviles the “Deep State” — Politico