Blogroll for Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Things are happening, so much
Collapse speedrun
Elon Musk’s war on Social Security — Washington Post
CDC pulls $11 billion in Covid funding from states — NBC News
Trump administration claims can deport anyone — Salon
Fallout from leak continues
Trump stands by Waltz — Washington Post
GOP: Shrug — New York Times
Her emails, revisited — Intelligencer
Billionaire business
Peter Thiel and Axel Springer — Nerd Reich
The ultra-billionaire is an existential threat — American Prospect
Plus:
Rank and file Democrats ready to move on from Schumer — Politico
Conservatives and the US birthrate — NOTUS
We don’t need a “Joe Rogan on the left” — Waleed’s Substack
Tesla hits the tipping point — Business Insider
USAID staff on leave find little clarity on how to manage devices — IT Brew
Vance to travel to Greenland on Friday — Politico
Traveling with your phone: your rights — The Verge
Director of No Other Land, beaten by settlers and taken by Israeli military, released — NPR
Israel tries to kill the truth — The Nation
In UK, cuts hit disabled benefits — The Guardian