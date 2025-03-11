Blogroll for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Mahmoud Khalil detention continues, Musk and Trump versus the government, and more
Mahmoud Khalil detention continues
Khalil asked for help from Columbia day before he was taken by ICE — Zeteo
Constitution? What Constitution? — Welcome to Hell World
This is the greatest threat to free speech since the Red Scare — New York Times
Trump’s crackdown on “anti-semitism” makes Jews less safe — New Republic
A chilling moment for Columbia’s Jewish alumni — New York Times
Trump and Musk’s war on the government continues
Shredding and burning records at USAID — Rolling Stone
RFK and Musk join forces in HHS — Salon
DC government demands GOP not cut $1 billion from city budget — Washington Post
Judge to DOGE: Release your records — Politico
Plus:
Dealing with Cuomo in another ranked choice primary — New York Magazine
Cuomo campaign treasurer worked for anti-trans effort — Gothamist
How anti-vax beliefs killed their kid — The Atlantic
Trump and Musk freak out over Tesla boycott — The Guardian
Trump: Damage to Tesla dealerships could be labeled domestic terrorism — US News
$400 million armored Tesla contract continues to bedevil administration — Gizmodo
Oppose Mel’s gun rights? That’s a firin’ — New York Times
USDA cuts $100 million from University of Southern Maine in retaliation for governor criticism of Trump — Press Herald
US DOL investigation into Scale AI expands to HR partners — Inc.
Vermont cop was watching YouTube when he struck and killed cyclist — vt digger
Crypto-captured Dems like Musk crypto bill — The Prospect
Thanks for reading!
I’m trying to bring back the blogroll, especially at a time when it’s harder and harder to find information. Social media isn’t a reliable link aggregator, reddit is hit or miss. This is an attempt to provide a progressive spin on what’s happening.
