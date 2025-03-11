Mahmoud Khalil detention continues

Khalil asked for help from Columbia day before he was taken by ICE — Zeteo

Constitution? What Constitution? — Welcome to Hell World

This is the greatest threat to free speech since the Red Scare — New York Times

Trump’s crackdown on “anti-semitism” makes Jews less safe — New Republic

A chilling moment for Columbia’s Jewish alumni — New York Times

Trump and Musk’s war on the government continues

Shredding and burning records at USAID — Rolling Stone

RFK and Musk join forces in HHS — Salon

DC government demands GOP not cut $1 billion from city budget — Washington Post

Judge to DOGE: Release your records — Politico

Learn more about Musk in my book

Plus:

Dealing with Cuomo in another ranked choice primary — New York Magazine

Cuomo campaign treasurer worked for anti-trans effort — Gothamist

How anti-vax beliefs killed their kid — The Atlantic

Trump and Musk freak out over Tesla boycott — The Guardian

Trump: Damage to Tesla dealerships could be labeled domestic terrorism — US News

$400 million armored Tesla contract continues to bedevil administration — Gizmodo

Oppose Mel’s gun rights? That’s a firin’ — New York Times

USDA cuts $100 million from University of Southern Maine in retaliation for governor criticism of Trump — Press Herald

US DOL investigation into Scale AI expands to HR partners — Inc.

Vermont cop was watching YouTube when he struck and killed cyclist — vt digger

Crypto-captured Dems like Musk crypto bill — The Prospect

Thanks for reading!

I’m trying to bring back the blogroll, especially at a time when it’s harder and harder to find information. Social media isn’t a reliable link aggregator, reddit is hit or miss. This is an attempt to provide a progressive spin on what’s happening.

Want to support? Subscribe at the link below or buy my book.

See you tomorrow—