Blogroll for Thursday, March 27, 2025
Free Rumeysa Ozturk. Free Mahmoud Khalil. Free them all.
An attack on free speech, and all of us
Free Rumeysa Ozturk — Welcome to Hell World
A serious free speech test — The Present Age
The cost of criticizing Israel — Discourse Blog
Trump's "pro-Hamas" purge could block foreign students from colleges — Axios
Rallying against ICE — Horizon Mass
Chat fallout
Chat showed administration officials cheering death of dozens to kill one man — HuffPost
War plans, attack plans, either way they were war crimes — Tech Dirt
Bondi: Investigation into Signal chat unlikely — New York Times
Lower level DHS staffer included reporter in chat, faces serious consequences — NBC News
Here’s why Jeffrey Goldberg was in that chat — The Column
Republicans in disarray
House GOP and Senate GOP at odds over Medicaid cuts — Talking Points Memo
Conspiracists confirmed to head NIH and FDA — HR Brew
Stefanik out as UN ambassador — New York Times
Plus:
OWNED reviewed alongside SIREN’S CALL — Irish Times
The White House abandons the fight against domestic terrorism —Posting Through It
How genocide changes a child — The Nation
The 20 elections to watch this April — Bolt Magazine
The most expensive judicial election… ever — Brennan Center
Horror for Venezuelan families in US — Mother Jones
ICE goes after rules protecting trans immigrants — The Intercept
OpenAI's Studio Ghibli meme factory is an insult to art itself — Blood in the Machine
UnitedHealth Group deletes disability hiring program information and DEI pages — HR Brew
A lawyer who represented SpaceX looks to downsize federal contracting watchdog — NPR
More political violence? Not good — Scientific American
Conor McGregor told he will not face incitement charges over Dublin riots posts — Irish Times