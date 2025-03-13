Trump administration delivers immigration hell

U.S. citizen child recovering from brain cancer deported to Mexico with undocumented parents — NBC

State Dept. to use AI to revoke visas of foreign students who appear "pro-Hamas" — Axios

Trump expected to invoke wartime authority to speed up mass deportation effort in coming days — CNN

DHS barely bothers to defend Mahmoud Khalil deportation on the merits — NPR

Right-wing media control

Did left journalists buy into right-wing ideology–or were they bought? — FAIR

Who even likes The Free Press — Defector

For more, check out OWNED

Plus:

How Biden sabotaged Harris — The Hill

Trump follows Biden’s Palestine policies — The Unpopulist

McCarthyism is back — The Verge

Gavin Newsom rebrands as MAGA whisperer — Discourse Blog

The US exports Christian nationalism to Britain — New Republic

Federal workers union tells Congress no more cash for Trump and Musk — Salon

Trump threatens 200% tariffs on European alcohol — Reuters

MSNBC’s future looks interesting — Intelligencer

Meta tries to block ex-employee’s memoir — New York Times

Washington to DC: contact your nonexistent reps — 51st

Pete Hegseth wants to relax the rules of war — The Guardian

Trump administration can take money from your bank account — Notes on the Crises

Pentagon puts money into golf courses — The Intercept

Elon Musk visits the NSA — Wall Street Journal

Europe to Trump: No trade war — Irish Times

Prisoners in Alabama consider rebellion — Hard Times Reviewer

Thanks for reading!

I’m trying to bring back the blogroll, especially at a time when it’s harder and harder to find information. Social media isn’t a reliable link aggregator, reddit is hit or miss. This is an attempt to provide a progressive spin on what’s happening.

Want to support? Subscribe at the link below or buy my book.

See you tomorrow—