Blogroll for Thursday, March 13, 2025
Immigration, right-wing media takeover, how Biden failed Harris, and more
Trump administration delivers immigration hell
U.S. citizen child recovering from brain cancer deported to Mexico with undocumented parents — NBC
State Dept. to use AI to revoke visas of foreign students who appear "pro-Hamas" — Axios
Trump expected to invoke wartime authority to speed up mass deportation effort in coming days — CNN
DHS barely bothers to defend Mahmoud Khalil deportation on the merits — NPR
Right-wing media control
Did left journalists buy into right-wing ideology–or were they bought? — FAIR
Who even likes The Free Press — Defector
Plus:
How Biden sabotaged Harris — The Hill
Trump follows Biden’s Palestine policies — The Unpopulist
McCarthyism is back — The Verge
Gavin Newsom rebrands as MAGA whisperer — Discourse Blog
The US exports Christian nationalism to Britain — New Republic
Federal workers union tells Congress no more cash for Trump and Musk — Salon
Trump threatens 200% tariffs on European alcohol — Reuters
MSNBC’s future looks interesting — Intelligencer
Meta tries to block ex-employee’s memoir — New York Times
Washington to DC: contact your nonexistent reps — 51st
Pete Hegseth wants to relax the rules of war — The Guardian
Trump administration can take money from your bank account — Notes on the Crises
Pentagon puts money into golf courses — The Intercept
Elon Musk visits the NSA — Wall Street Journal
Europe to Trump: No trade war — Irish Times
Prisoners in Alabama consider rebellion — Hard Times Reviewer
