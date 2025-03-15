Border policy is a five alarm fire

Green card holder from New Hampshire held and tortured at Logan Airport — WGBH

German tourists chained, detained for weeks, then deported — New York Times

Rhode Island doctor on H1-B visa barred from re-entering country — Boston Globe

Undocumented mom of U.S. citizen girl with brain cancer who was removed to Mexico pleads for family's return — NBC News

Public health nightmare

Dr. Oz wants your Medicare — Lever News

How Dr. Oz descended into quackery — New York Times

Tech right-wing and the White House

Are tech bros taking over the White House? — Future Discontinuous

The consolidation of reactionary power in the United States is not accidental — Anti Capitalist Musings

How Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi went to the right — Z Network

Plus:

DHS deputy sputters when confronted by NPR — NPR

Columbia student flees country — New York Times

Mahmoud Khalil is a stress test for Democrats — Intelligencer

Sean Hannity gets mad at the stock market for crashing — Media Matters

Andrea Dworkin saw Trump’s female enablers 40 years ago — Intelligencer

David Sacks snags an ethics waiver from Trump — Lever News

How the right hijacked Jewish resistance to squash dissent — Salon

Walz: “Democratic officials should hear the primal scream that's coming from America” — Des Moines Register

