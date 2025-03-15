Blogroll for Saturday, March 15, 2025
We are in a crisis
Border policy is a five alarm fire
Green card holder from New Hampshire held and tortured at Logan Airport — WGBH
German tourists chained, detained for weeks, then deported — New York Times
Rhode Island doctor on H1-B visa barred from re-entering country — Boston Globe
Undocumented mom of U.S. citizen girl with brain cancer who was removed to Mexico pleads for family's return — NBC News
Public health nightmare
Dr. Oz wants your Medicare — Lever News
How Dr. Oz descended into quackery — New York Times
Tech right-wing and the White House
Are tech bros taking over the White House? — Future Discontinuous
The consolidation of reactionary power in the United States is not accidental — Anti Capitalist Musings
How Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi went to the right — Z Network
Plus:
DHS deputy sputters when confronted by NPR — NPR
Columbia student flees country — New York Times
Mahmoud Khalil is a stress test for Democrats — Intelligencer
Sean Hannity gets mad at the stock market for crashing — Media Matters
Andrea Dworkin saw Trump’s female enablers 40 years ago — Intelligencer
David Sacks snags an ethics waiver from Trump — Lever News
How the right hijacked Jewish resistance to squash dissent — Salon
Walz: “Democratic officials should hear the primal scream that's coming from America” — Des Moines Register
