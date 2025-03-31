Trans Day of Visibility in Trump’s America

Some thoughts on Trans Day of Visibility — The Present Age

Under Trump, resistance means promoting trans "visibility and joy" — Salon

Protect Trans Kids — Rolling Stone

A different tenor this year — AP

Don’t forget Gaza

Aid worker bodies found in Gaza mass grave after Israeli attack — CNN

Members of Mothers Against Genocide arrested outside Dáil — Irish Times

Demonstrators for Gaza in small city still at it — WAMC

Billionaire controlled media? No thanks

I talked with Fred Wellman about OWNED — On Democracy

And my appearance on Left Reckoning was unlocked — Left Reckoning

Buy OWNED today!

Rise of the dual state — The Atlantic

Musk gives out $1 million bribes in Wisconsin — AP

Currently, Trump can’t run for a third term. Currently. — New York Times

HHS cuts services for elderly, disabled — MarketWatch

Fire at New Mexico's GOP headquarters under investigation as arson — Santa Fe New Mexican

Chuck Schumer’s weak warning — The Baffler

Far right comes out for Tesla — Wired

Conservative cable channel Newsmax spikes more than 700% in first trading day on NYSE — CNBC

Indiana GOP rep does town hall and hears earful — The Intercept

Trump’s big dumb academic purge — The Nation

Stagflation could doom Trump — Intelligencer

The ICE detention trap — New Republic

DOGE accesses federal payroll system — New York Times