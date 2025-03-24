Blogroll for Monday, March 24, 2025
Death, torture, and no way out for the victims of Trump's "border policy"
The ongoing nightmare of Trump’s immigration policy
Hell on earth in ICE detention — USA Today
“They are being treated like dogs” — NBC Miami
Horrors for Venezuelans deported to El Salvador — TIME
Venezuelans Trump deported facing "significant harm" in prison, judge says — Axios
Trump administration leaks war plans
Atlantic editor put in administration war planning chat — The Atlantic
White House acknowledges “inadvertent” leak — Washington Post
From left to right
Bernie, inexplicably: Trump right to make border “stronger” — Mediaite
Horrible former Hillary blogger now MAGA voice — New York Times
Bill Maher goes to the White House — HuffPost
How right-wing billionaires broke left-wing media — Posting Through It
Plus:
Kat Abughazaleh running for Congress — Rolling Stone
Elon Musk allegedly isn’t paying child support — Jezebel
You cannot be "violent" against inanimate property — Carl Beijer
JD Vance vs Trump — New York Magazine
King Lear and Mahmoud Khalil — The Nation
Marisa Kabas, fed worker whisperer — The Cut
Rubio says El Salvador will take American citizen… deportees? — PBS
Corporate giants hoping for extension of tax cuts funded Trump’s inauguration — Sludge/MPU
Arizona restarts executions — Bolts Magazine
Little Marco, big loyalist — New Republic
Trump resurrects George W. Bush's rendition regime — Salon
More US airstrikes on Yemen — NBC News
Trump’s designs on Greenland might not be totally insane — New York Times