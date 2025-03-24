The ongoing nightmare of Trump’s immigration policy

Hell on earth in ICE detention — USA Today

“They are being treated like dogs” — NBC Miami

Horrors for Venezuelans deported to El Salvador — TIME

Venezuelans Trump deported facing "significant harm" in prison, judge says — Axios

Trump administration leaks war plans

Atlantic editor put in administration war planning chat — The Atlantic

White House acknowledges “inadvertent” leak — Washington Post

From left to right

Bernie, inexplicably: Trump right to make border “stronger” — Mediaite

Horrible former Hillary blogger now MAGA voice — New York Times

Bill Maher goes to the White House — HuffPost

How right-wing billionaires broke left-wing media — Posting Through It

For more on this turn

Plus:

Kat Abughazaleh running for Congress — Rolling Stone

Elon Musk allegedly isn’t paying child support — Jezebel

You cannot be "violent" against inanimate property — Carl Beijer

JD Vance vs Trump — New York Magazine

King Lear and Mahmoud Khalil — The Nation

Marisa Kabas, fed worker whisperer — The Cut

Rubio says El Salvador will take American citizen… deportees? — PBS

Corporate giants hoping for extension of tax cuts funded Trump’s inauguration — Sludge/MPU

Arizona restarts executions — Bolts Magazine

Little Marco, big loyalist — New Republic

Trump resurrects George W. Bush's rendition regime — Salon

More US airstrikes on Yemen — NBC News

Trump’s designs on Greenland might not be totally insane — New York Times