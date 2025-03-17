Blogroll for Monday, March 17, 2025
The president acts to consolidate power, and there is little to no resistance
ICE crisis continues
ICE caging people in courthouse jails — The Nation
Wisconsin Trump voter’s wife in ICE detention — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Doctor refused reentry to US for photos on phone — Reuters
Trump continues effort to seize power
Trump declares some Biden pardons void — HuffPost
The administration’s crusade against Columbia is ripped straight from Hungary’s anti-Soros playbook — The Forward
Trump’s “Freedom Cities” — Nerd Reich
The so-called "opposition”
Chuck Schumer, emblematic failure — Discourse Blog
Facing protest, Schumer ducks out of book tour — Rolling Stone
Empty promises of “abundance” — Washington Monthly
Plus:
The war on trans people — New York Times
A Trump recession — Intelligencer
The Midwest is going to burn — Splinter News
Elon Musk’s war on grocery stores — Wired
Musk also attacks nuclear safety — New York Times
Silicon Valley’s “freedom cities” — Salon
LAPD surveilled Gaza protests with Dataminr — The Intercept
AI slop versus reality — 404 Media
Big tech goes after our shared world — Lever News
One neat trick to fix the Red Sea situation — Forever Wars
Vote the bums out — New Republic
Texas arrests midwife for performing abortions — Texas Tribune
The dark nationalism of “buy American” — Bloomberg
Navajo Code Talkers disappear from military websites after Trump DEI order — Axios