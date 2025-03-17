ICE crisis continues

ICE caging people in courthouse jails — The Nation

Wisconsin Trump voter’s wife in ICE detention — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Doctor refused reentry to US for photos on phone — Reuters

Trump continues effort to seize power

Trump declares some Biden pardons void — HuffPost

The administration’s crusade against Columbia is ripped straight from Hungary’s anti-Soros playbook — The Forward

Trump’s “Freedom Cities” — Nerd Reich

The so-called "opposition”

Chuck Schumer, emblematic failure — Discourse Blog

Facing protest, Schumer ducks out of book tour — Rolling Stone

Empty promises of “abundance” — Washington Monthly

OWNED is out now!

Plus:

The war on trans people — New York Times

A Trump recession — Intelligencer

The Midwest is going to burn — Splinter News

Elon Musk’s war on grocery stores — Wired

Musk also attacks nuclear safety — New York Times

Silicon Valley’s “freedom cities” — Salon

LAPD surveilled Gaza protests with Dataminr — The Intercept

AI slop versus reality — 404 Media

Big tech goes after our shared world — Lever News

One neat trick to fix the Red Sea situation — Forever Wars

Vote the bums out — New Republic

Texas arrests midwife for performing abortions — Texas Tribune

The dark nationalism of “buy American” — Bloomberg

Navajo Code Talkers disappear from military websites after Trump DEI order — Axios