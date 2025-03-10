Trump administration goes after activist
Mahmoud Khalil is being held in Louisiana detention center, lawyer says
Permanent resident in danger of deportation
Disturbing precedent opens door to further repression
Silicon Valley media takeover continues
Silicon Valley takes over the media — C-SPAN
Their investments, explained — Left Reckoning
Trump’s policies are leading to instability overseas — Mother Jones
British cartoonist detained after being stopped at US border — Comics Beat
WaPo columnist resigns over killing of opinion piece — NPR
State Department official deleted posts critical of Rubio — CNN
Musk’s DOGE faces criticism from all sides, seeks wins — Washington Post
Supreme Court to look at conversion therapy — AP
Who is Stephen Miller, really? — The Nation
JD Vance pushes his agenda — Washington Post
Kevin Drum has died — Kevin Drum
Europe rearms in the age of Trump — Financial Times
Arkansas law would cut down on direct democracy — Bolts
