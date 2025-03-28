Blogroll for Friday, March 28, 2025
Stop this ride, I want to go home
HHS tyrant
RFK turns to hack for vax study — New York Times
RFK pushes ban on soda being purchased with food stamps — Washington Post
RFK moves to close Administration For Community Living — Mother Jones
War on you and me
The federal government aims to destroy unions — How Things Work
Musk attacks Social Security Administration’s code — Wired
Trump to automakers: Don’t raise prices because of my tariffs — Wall Street Journal
ICE hell
Abused migrants detail ICE attacks — Capita
Kidnapped Tufts student wrote pro-humanity op-ed — FAIR
What will you do? — The Nation
Plus:
Here are who baseball owners donate to — Open Secrets
Bill Gates continues the AI hypecycle — CNBC
More Venmo accounts belonging to government officials revealed — Wired
How Israel restarted the war — Drop Site
JD Vance arrives in Greenland for visit no one wants — Irish Times
Former JP Morgan CFO tracks deportation flights — The Atlantic
The Signal chat and the war crimes it revealed — Zeteo
Academy holds meeting on “No Other Land” crisis — Deadline
Chase Strangio tells his story — Pink News
Trump’s appeal to Gen Z men, explained — Washington Post
President AOC? Not so fast — Vanity Fair
Scientist exodus — Nature