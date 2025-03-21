Attacks on “DEI” harder and harder to euphemize

What they mean by DEI — Salon

Admin looks to block mergers over “DEI” policies — Bloomberg

Trump fires nearly entire DHS Civil Rights Branch — New York Times

MLB appears to kill diversity efforts — Athletic

The destruction of the administrative state continues

Acting Social Security head consults with Justice Dept. on whether to close agency — Washington Post

Trump’s attack on public education the culmination of US conservative movement — AP

Trump says Education Department will no longer oversee student loans, 'special needs' — NPR

How media is controlled by the right

I went on Meidas Touch’s Ken Harbaugh Show to talk OWNED — Meidas Touch

For more on the conspiracy

Plus:

Trump’s love of El Salvador says a lot — Intelligencer

Redacting Epstein files a “priority” for NY FBI — Vanity Fair

Trump escalates threats against those who destroy Tesla vehicles — Washington Post

End of the line for the Constitution — New Left Review

Elon Musk offer $100 for signing Wisconsin petition — Axios

Chuck Schumer, the weakest link — The Nation

Columbia caves — Wall Street Journal

The media mythology that killed Social Security — FAIR

Chevron secretly paid Venezuela through Biden program — Bloomberg

An ICE attack on a small community causes distress, anger — WAMC