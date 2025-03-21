Blogroll for Friday, March 21, 2025
They should call "DEI" what they mean
Attacks on “DEI” harder and harder to euphemize
What they mean by DEI — Salon
Admin looks to block mergers over “DEI” policies — Bloomberg
Trump fires nearly entire DHS Civil Rights Branch — New York Times
MLB appears to kill diversity efforts — Athletic
The destruction of the administrative state continues
Acting Social Security head consults with Justice Dept. on whether to close agency — Washington Post
Trump’s attack on public education the culmination of US conservative movement — AP
Trump says Education Department will no longer oversee student loans, 'special needs' — NPR
How media is controlled by the right
I went on Meidas Touch’s Ken Harbaugh Show to talk OWNED — Meidas Touch
Plus:
Trump’s love of El Salvador says a lot — Intelligencer
Redacting Epstein files a “priority” for NY FBI — Vanity Fair
Trump escalates threats against those who destroy Tesla vehicles — Washington Post
End of the line for the Constitution — New Left Review
Elon Musk offer $100 for signing Wisconsin petition — Axios
Chuck Schumer, the weakest link — The Nation
Columbia caves — Wall Street Journal
The media mythology that killed Social Security — FAIR
Chevron secretly paid Venezuela through Biden program — Bloomberg
An ICE attack on a small community causes distress, anger — WAMC