AUDIO: Monica Moorehead Interview
|Aug 28, 2016
Below, the full audio from my interview with Worker’s World Party Presidential candidate Monica Moorehead.
We talked about her life, her politics, and the current state of US politics. Ms. Moorehead’s running mate, Lamont Lilly, also gave me an interview that I am running articles on.
You can find more information on Monica Moorehead and her running mate Lamont Lilly at their website.
