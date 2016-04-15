Albany Resists Trump: Protests in Image and Video

On April 11, Donald Trump came to Albany.

The resistance was waiting for him.

Protesters confronted the billionaire’s supporters outside the Times Union Center. The group grew larger as the sun set and the candidate delivered his remarks inside the building.

While Trump gave his speech, an increasingly disgruntled and drunk crowd of the Republican’s supporters began to confront the protesters. The protesters gave as good as they got, and both sides’ ranks increased as the night went on.

Eventually the police broke up the crowd.

My reporting caught the attention of some local activists from NO HATE IN OUR STATE, a Capitol Region racism resistance group. I asked if I could tell their story.

What follows is a collection of images and videos from the protests. A more comprehensive narrative is coming. For now it is best told visually.

Preparations began at home for most of the anti-Trump group.

12986567_10207910353889523_1400686154_o
13022297_975050385897636_761867670_n
13000657_10207910353929524_1834171372_o
13009719_10207910353449512_589622771_o
13009875_10207910353569515_702537717_o

A crowd assembled by 4 PM behind the barricades.

IMG_20160411_161454
13015027_975050382564303_2021106561_n

Signs included quotes from Trump and messages of tolerance.

13020522_975050379230970_605758814_n
IMG_20160411_211218

Inside the arena, a mainly pro-Trump crowd (and this hero) began to fill the floor:

IMG_20160411_170721
IMG_20160411_170154

Tensions were rising outside.

The candidate was welcomed with marked enthusiasm.

12963873_10153366849296831_8735925182390216775_n
12985547_10153366931056831_9193654409238382813_n

After the speech, supporters spilled onto the streets. The protesters were waiting for them.

IMG_20160412_101839
IMG_20160412_015903

The scene grew more and more chaotic.

12986349_10207910354729544_695528489_o
12986444_10207910354929549_1056292225_o

The situation threatened to spiral out of control.

12991882_10153581889158004_750957638_o
12992002_10153582752523004_512514344_o
13000511_10207910354689543_126405783_o

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641312.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641504.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641634.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641737.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460642063.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460642167.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460642720.mp4"][/video]

Mounted police interjected themselves between the two groups.

[video width=”640" height=”640" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/VID_92711125_013246-1.mp4"][/video]

13016646_10153582800818004_257505843_o

[video width=”640" height=”640" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/VID_92640209_155617-1.mp4"][/video]

As the Trump group left the area, the anti-racism demonstrators posed for a few pictures…

IMG_20160411_204156
IMG_20160412_103403

…and celebrated holding the line against hate.

IMG_20160412_175607

You can find more pictures on the NO HATE IN OUR STATE! facebook event page.

You can find more video on Kyle Garrett’s YouTube channel.

My reporting on the rally can be found here.

Have pictures or video? Post them in the comments or send them to my facebook page.

