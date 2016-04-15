Albany Resists Trump: Protests in Image and Video

On April 11, Donald Trump came to Albany.

The resistance was waiting for him.

Protesters confronted the billionaire’s supporters outside the Times Union Center. The group grew larger as the sun set and the candidate delivered his remarks inside the building.

While Trump gave his speech, an increasingly disgruntled and drunk crowd of the Republican’s supporters began to confront the protesters. The protesters gave as good as they got, and both sides’ ranks increased as the night went on.

Eventually the police broke up the crowd.

My reporting caught the attention of some local activists from NO HATE IN OUR STATE, a Capitol Region racism resistance group. I asked if I could tell their story.

What follows is a collection of images and videos from the protests. A more comprehensive narrative is coming. For now it is best told visually.

[spacer height=”20px”]

Preparations began at home for most of the anti-Trump group.

A crowd assembled by 4 PM behind the barricades.

Signs included quotes from Trump and messages of tolerance.

Inside the arena, a mainly pro-Trump crowd (and this hero) began to fill the floor:

Tensions were rising outside.

The candidate was welcomed with marked enthusiasm.

After the speech, supporters spilled onto the streets. The protesters were waiting for them.

The scene grew more and more chaotic.

The situation threatened to spiral out of control.

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641312.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641504.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641634.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460641737.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460642063.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460642167.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”368" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/video-1460642720.mp4"][/video]

Mounted police interjected themselves between the two groups.

[video width=”640" height=”640" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/VID_92711125_013246-1.mp4"][/video]

[video width=”640" height=”640" mp4=”http://eoinhiggins.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/VID_92640209_155617-1.mp4"][/video]

[spacer height=”20px”]

As the Trump group left the area, the anti-racism demonstrators posed for a few pictures…

…and celebrated holding the line against hate.

[spacer height=”20px”]

You can find more pictures on the NO HATE IN OUR STATE! facebook event page.

You can find more video on Kyle Garrett’s YouTube channel.

My reporting on the rally can be found here.

Have pictures or video? Post them in the comments or send them to my facebook page.

[spacer height=”20px”]