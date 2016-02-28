Addendum: Maher’s Other Comments

This week- and it’s seriously something every week- Maher hit at a number of targets.

He called Black Lives Matter protesters at Hillary Clinton events “fucking idiots” for not stepping into line under the presumptive Democratic nominee. The Black Lives Matter movement has been working hard to challenge politicians on the left in particular so they will recognize and address the growing problem of police and white-on-black violence.

He alleged that GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump and Marco Rubio made fools of themselves at the recent Republican debate- but not because of their vile policy ideas and positions. No, for Maher, it was that “They were menopausal! Trump and Rubio are fighting today about which one wears more makeup.” Yes, the problem with the man who calls for banning Muslim immigration into the US and the man who believes there should be zero exceptions for abortion is that they’re too feminine.

What a fucking asshole.