As the Omicron wave of the Covid pandemic eases, pundits are calling for a resumption of life-as-they-knew-it without sparing a thought for those still at risk.

It’s a self-centered response to a disease that’s even now killing thousands each day around the country, and for people with disabilities in the US, the callousness has real consequences.

“If this is the new normal, then they're condemning me to die,” said Jae, a social worker with a pre-existing post-viral autoimmune disorder.

Photo: d3sign/Getty Images

