"A Strong Left Messaging Department": The Necessity of Solidarity In Progressive Media

Independent progressive media is growing its power and influence, but without a focus on the end goal the same infighting and splintering that’s defined the American left will be the inevitable conclusion.

Outwardly conservative partisans are now working with one another to to build up each other's audience. They have a certain message discipline when it comes to making sure that the general message of the right-wing is getting out there, whether it's Tucker Carlson or any of these New Right characters.

On the left, it is hard to come together because without a large corporate media backer like Fox News. There's no corresponding mainstream corporate conglomerate that can provide independent left voices with the same kind of platform and attention that Fox can for for right wing journalists.

In order to build trust and to build audiences, independent media needs to find a way to work stuff together and make sure that everybody is able to get their message out.

Our goal is to find a way to to effect positive social change, and in order to do that, we need to have a strong messaging department.

I talked about how to do that—as well as my article on Glenn Greenwald’s gushing praise of Fox News—on Power Report this week.

You can check out the full conversation here:

If you liked this story, please consider a paid subscription.

Find me on Twitter and Facebook.