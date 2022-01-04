🐝 Yellowjackets podcast 🐝 / 2022 Updates

Happy New Year!

I’m excited about the work we have coming in the next few months, including stories of catastrophe and radicalization, the pandemic’s effect on the chronically ill and disabled, Baltimore homicide rates, and much more.

Let’s hope 2022 leaves the pandemic in the rearview—though current caseloads indicate that’s going to take some time.

While you wait for the latest Covid surge to run its course, please enjoy the below podcast episode on the new show Yellowjackets I did last night with writers Tanvi Misra and Maya Kosoff. We chatted about the season so far and our theories about what’s going to happen next.

Spoilers on.

Some changes will be coming to The Flashpoint this year, including a paywall on certain content.

This has been a difficult decision for me, but the pace of reporting I’ve been doing is not sustainable without corresponding subscriptions.

So while this is still in development, here’s roughly what the newsletter will look like once things get ironed out:

One paywalled reported feature a week

One-two free newsletters with light reporting/podcasts a week

Occasional reported features that have already been paid for by other means, such as work I’ve been contracted to do (more on these stories to come)

