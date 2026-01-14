2026 has kicked off with a few media appearances in the wake of the news that Matt Taibbi is suing me over my book.

First podcast appearance, and the most exciting, was a conversation with Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman

Paul and I discussed the argument of my book and how the trends I reported on of tech oligarch cash and media sellouts has only continued.

Krugman: It’s interesting because the thought of Silicon Valley as being libertarian, and it turns out that they’re libertarian until people start criticizing them, what strikes me is that I think this is somewhat different from the robber baron era, if we think of the Gilded Age and all of that. Obviously, the robber barons didn’t like being criticized and owned a lot of newspapers and so on. But I don’t think anybody tried to shut Ida Tarbell down, this is kind of a new development.

Higgins: I mean, they went after Tarbell, as far as I recall—but not as blatantly—not using the levers of power in the same way that they have used these now. I think that you’re right, that there is a big difference between the robber baron Gilded Age time and now. I think that it’s for a few reasons. One of them is that these companies—these people—have made their fortunes in part based on government largesse. The government basically has helped Silicon Valley to develop into the economic powerhouse that it is. It obviously helped the robber barons as well.

I wonder if it’s that they feel like they’re just owed this by the public and by the state and that therefore, they get angry about it if they don’t receive it. I’m not sure, that’s speculation of course, but there’s also this feeling of noblesse oblige. I think that you had more during the Gilded Age with the robber barons, and you just don’t really see that with these guys. They don’t think that they owe anybody anything. I think like you aptly described, as this libertarian twist to their politics. It’s like libertarianism up until the point that something happens that I don’t like. At which point I want the state to step in and to enforce what I want to happen. I think that they do think of things that way, and I think they don’t really appreciate that they live in a society, that’s a lot of what it is. I think they don’t appreciate that they live in a society, and they don’t think that they have any obligation to the rest of society, or the rest of the country. I think that’s a big difference between the two worlds.

