Welcome to The Flashpoint.

On Saturday, nurse Alex Pretti was shot dead by CBP officers in Minneapolis, the latest killing of a US citizen in the city by federal agents. RIP.

I have a new piece out at The Intercept on how Democrats are failing to do their job as opposition while ICE and CBP terrorize communities in Minnesota and across the country.

Believe me, I wish it were otherwise. I wish we had better options. But the party is what we have right now, and we have to fight for a more aggressive and action-oriented response to federal aggression.

It’ll take a lot of work; there are institutional hurdles that are likely to present major challenges.

Chief among them is establishment leadership less interested in action than in platitudes:

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle issued a statement in the wake of Pretti’s death that was heavy on the concern but light on substance. Former President Bill Clinton was more forceful, calling this a moment “where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come” but declining to suggest what, exactly, people should do. Setting aside the morality of suppressing anger over state killings of civilians, it’s politically shortsighted on the part of Democrats and their allies. But the party is trapped in a world of its own creation, where committing to anything that might alienate mythical moderate conservative voters or, more importantly, donors, is anathema.

Share

After publication, Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat known for his moderate stances, contacted me via his team to let me know he is now in favor of abolishing ICE. Moulton is challenging Sen. Ed Markey in this year’s primary, which is likely a motivator for the shift in position, but it’s still notable.

Here’s what I wrote initially:

Eager to make political hay, Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat with his sights set on the Senate seat held by Ed Markey, called ICE “cowards” and threatened to defund the agency and prosecute its officers. But Moulton and most elected Democrats fall short of calling to abolish the institution outright — a position now held by a plurality of voters.

And here’s the statement I was sent:

For more on the danger ICE poses, and how we got here, I recommend this video from journalist Max Fisher which breaks down why they wear masks and the overall erosion of our protections against law enforcement overreach.

The political winds are shifting and ICE and CBP appear to be lessening their presence in Minnesota. That could spell trouble for Maine—I’ll keep you posted.

I’ve been asked about how people can support me at this moment as I face a lawsuit from Matt Taibbi over my book’s reporting on his career. I stand by the work.

If you want to help and have the wherewithal to do so, there are two easy ways to help me fight this legal challenge: