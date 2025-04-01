Bloodbath as RFK cuts 10k positions at HHS
RFK pushes out tobacco oversight staff — Bloomberg
FOIA staff cut, unsurprisingly — CNN
CDC, RIP — Wired
Federal workers weathering job loss experiencing pain — TruthDig
Gaza and the control of speech
Palestinian teenager dies in Israeli jail after being held six months without charge — The Guardian
Irish surgeon's footage shows impact of Israeli hospital strike — RTÉ
Germany deporting Gaza War protesters — The Intercept
Including two Irish citizens — Irish Times
Not sure how many ways I can headline “immigration nightmare” at this point
“Administrative error” sends Maryland dad to black hole El Salvador prison — The Atlantic
Denying due process — TechDirt
The most important judge in America — Intelligencer
Plus:
The problem with DEI — Salon
The EU must offer asylum to Luigi Mangione — Carl Beijer
Martyring Luigi — Discourse Blog
CPI to close — CJP
Dangerous Alex Karp — Zeteo
Jon Stewart and Ezra Klein vs reality — TechDirt
Trump USAID staffer has history of violence and racism — Rolling Stone
Elon Musk, shitty partner — Jezebel
Harvard cowered in front of Trump, and it failed — New York Times
Record number of California residents are trading in Teslas — CBS News
The left’s real role in the Democratic Party — Waleed’s Substack