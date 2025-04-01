Bloodbath as RFK cuts 10k positions at HHS

RFK pushes out tobacco oversight staff — Bloomberg

FOIA staff cut, unsurprisingly — CNN

CDC, RIP — Wired

Federal workers weathering job loss experiencing pain — TruthDig

Gaza and the control of speech

Palestinian teenager dies in Israeli jail after being held six months without charge — The Guardian

Irish surgeon's footage shows impact of Israeli hospital strike — RTÉ

Germany deporting Gaza War protesters — The Intercept

Including two Irish citizens — Irish Times

Not sure how many ways I can headline “immigration nightmare” at this point

“Administrative error” sends Maryland dad to black hole El Salvador prison — The Atlantic

Denying due process — TechDirt

The most important judge in America — Intelligencer

Cui bono?

Plus:

The problem with DEI — Salon

The EU must offer asylum to Luigi Mangione — Carl Beijer

Martyring Luigi — Discourse Blog

CPI to close — CJP

Dangerous Alex Karp — Zeteo

Jon Stewart and Ezra Klein vs reality — TechDirt

Trump USAID staffer has history of violence and racism — Rolling Stone

Elon Musk, shitty partner — Jezebel

Harvard cowered in front of Trump, and it failed — New York Times

Record number of California residents are trading in Teslas — CBS News

The left’s real role in the Democratic Party — Waleed’s Substack