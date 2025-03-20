Blogroll for Thursday, March 20, 2025
Where do we go from here?
Fallout from deportation scheme
My name is Mahmoud Khalil and I am a political prisoner — In These Times
Columbia sold its soul — Discourse Blog
And it won’t even fight back — The Nation
Another academic targeted by administration — Politico
US border becoming black hole
A Canadian detained by ICE — The Guardian
Britain warns travelers on going to US — Reuters
Grim court filings on deported migrants — NOTUS
Trump’s war on legal immigrants — Intelligencer
Right-wing media having a low-level scramble
Daily Wire drama — The Bulwark
The Free Press loves Orban — The Nation
Fox News host: Tesla vandals should get death penalty — New Republic
Plus:
Trump’s antisemitism chief shares ‘Jew card’ post from white supremacist — The Forward
Anti-vaxxers are weaponizing a child’s death — NBC News
Bennet likens Schumer debate to Biden question over summer — Politico
Woman is fourth Riker’s detainee death of 2025 — Gothamist
Airport surveillance structure aims at migrants, others — The Verge